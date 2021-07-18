Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.66% of Monro worth $234,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.