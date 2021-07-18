Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.46. 852,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

