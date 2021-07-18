Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 1,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,143.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $379.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.