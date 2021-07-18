MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $332.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,160 shares of company stock worth $81,827,863. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

