Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MONRY remained flat at $$68.60 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MONRY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

