ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ModivCare reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.40. 37,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.91. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $184.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

