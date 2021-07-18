Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,376 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. Also, Director W Don Cornwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 424,362 shares worth $79,972,385. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

