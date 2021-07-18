Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Acquires $14,848,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $288.88.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
