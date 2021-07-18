Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Acquires $14,848,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

