MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

