MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,974 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

