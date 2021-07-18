MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

