MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

