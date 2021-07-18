MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ebix by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ebix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.74. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

