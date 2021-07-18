Mizuho Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $18.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.35 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $22,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

