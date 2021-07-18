Mizuho Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $86.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.73.

COP opened at $55.50 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $330,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 181,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

