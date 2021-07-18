Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0037

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $7,259.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00149098 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,448,425,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,243,216,073 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

