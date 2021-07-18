Milton C. Ault III Acquires 20,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $2.23 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.