Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $284.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

