Michael J. Banschbach Sells 4,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MXC opened at $8.71 on Friday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

