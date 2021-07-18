Michael J. Banschbach Sells 4,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MXC opened at $8.71 on Friday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62.
