MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have underperformed the industry year to date. A competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins. However, it has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC's insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company's growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively.”

MTG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

MTG stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,381 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,285.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 603,950 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

