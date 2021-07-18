MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 2,171,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,381 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,285.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 603,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

