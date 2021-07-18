MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.16% of MGE Energy worth $55,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.