M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $3.20 price target on shares of M&G and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

