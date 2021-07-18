Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MBIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

