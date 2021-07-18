Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report sales of $7.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.89 billion and the lowest is $7.82 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.80. 3,646,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

