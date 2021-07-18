Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Insider Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 6,136 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) insider Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,509.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.94. 158,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,536. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

