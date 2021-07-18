Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Mchain has a market cap of $56,700.41 and approximately $14.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mchain

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,935,725 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

