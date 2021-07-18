M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.39 ($1.86). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 103,705 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAA. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.60) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.66 million and a P/E ratio of -135.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.76.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

