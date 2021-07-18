MAX Exchange Token Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $531,449.99 and $15,242.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.69 or 1.00205038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.93 or 0.01223075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00365169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00376233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051965 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

