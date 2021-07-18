MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

