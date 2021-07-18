Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 77.2% in June

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 112,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,721. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

