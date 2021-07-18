Martin F. Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.