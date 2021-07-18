Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,540,756.00.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

