Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,402.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $99,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

