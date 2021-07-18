Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $921.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $480.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.87. 370,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

