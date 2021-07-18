Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 566,982 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 566,982 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $61.21 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

