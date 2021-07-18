Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 2.05% of Bally’s worth $56,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,212,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $17,426,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Bally’s stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

