Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $51,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $204.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

