Man Group plc Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 309.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 414,873 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,099 shares of company stock worth $39,746,773. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

