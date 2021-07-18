Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.18. Makita shares last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 18,034 shares.

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Makita had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

