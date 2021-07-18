Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Up 41.5% in June

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 578,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,096. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

