Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO Sells $471,328.62 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $471,328.62.

NYSE M opened at $16.94 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

