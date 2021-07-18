Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO Sells $471,328.62 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $471,328.62.
NYSE M opened at $16.94 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
