Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

