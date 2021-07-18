Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LHDX. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $160,127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,840,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

