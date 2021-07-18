Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 290.01 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.81). 17,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 56,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGRS. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Loungers from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Loungers from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.48 million and a P/E ratio of -26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

