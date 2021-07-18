Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Trading Down 0.1%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LOKM)

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

