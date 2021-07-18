Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $467.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $460.00 to $467.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

LAD opened at $340.92 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $167.88 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

