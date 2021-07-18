Liquity (LQTY) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Liquity has a market cap of $32.98 million and $195,692.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00014204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00101399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,686.58 or 0.99951809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,324,911 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

