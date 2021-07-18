LiquidApps Hits Market Cap of $10.34 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.34 million and $13,341.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

