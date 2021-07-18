Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820 in the last ninety days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,486. The stock has a market cap of $317.00 million, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.